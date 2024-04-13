Previous
After Every Storm by gardenfolk
After Every Storm

After every storm
the sun will smile.
...William Alger

It rained all day long. Baseball games were cancelled but we did go to see one grandson play indoor soccer.

This is what it looked like at 7:30 when the rain dropped off to a sprinkle. I also liked the lighting on the parking lot at the school. Nice on Black.
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
April 14th, 2024  
Heather ace
Wow! Stunning sunset colours behind the tree silhouettes! Lovely reflections, too! And *really stunning* on black! Fav!
April 14th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wow gorgeous sunset!
April 14th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Awesome capture. Glad you got something truly beautiful out of yesterday’s downpour. We did the Sacramento Orchid Society Show. On the way in, I ran into a pothole and had wet feet for hours. Glad it’s over.
April 14th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous shot!
April 14th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic sky, great capture
April 14th, 2024  
