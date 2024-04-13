Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2660
After Every Storm
After every storm
the sun will smile.
...William Alger
It rained all day long. Baseball games were cancelled but we did go to see one grandson play indoor soccer.
This is what it looked like at 7:30 when the rain dropped off to a sprinkle. I also liked the lighting on the parking lot at the school. Nice on Black.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
6
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2660
photos
184
followers
93
following
728% complete
View this month »
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
365
Taken
14th April 2024 1:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
sky
,
sunset
,
trees
,
rainy
,
storm
,
parking
,
silhouette
,
lot
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
April 14th, 2024
Heather
ace
Wow! Stunning sunset colours behind the tree silhouettes! Lovely reflections, too! And *really stunning* on black! Fav!
April 14th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wow gorgeous sunset!
April 14th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome capture. Glad you got something truly beautiful out of yesterday’s downpour. We did the Sacramento Orchid Society Show. On the way in, I ran into a pothole and had wet feet for hours. Glad it’s over.
April 14th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous shot!
April 14th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic sky, great capture
April 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close