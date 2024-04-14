Previous
A Series of Losses
A Series of Losses

A garden is always
a series of losses
set against
a few triumphs,
like life itself.
...May Sarton

I bought two beautiful hydrangea plants for our backyard garden. Then, I read they can be poisonous to cats so I returned them. :(

I love hydrangeas but I guess I will have to admire them from afar. It seems like a lot of my favorite plants are poisonous to cats but I love Katniss more. She likes to smell and nibble on the grass and plants.

Orchids, roses, camellias, star jasmine, crape myrtles are non-toxic to cats.

https://happytailservet.com/blog/the-ultimate-list-of-toxic-plants-for-cats/

https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control/cats-plant-list

https://www.metrovetchicago.com/services/cats/blog/avoid-cat-astrophe-10-spring-flowers-are-toxic-cats

Tunia McClure ace
Katniss is worth giving up some plants.
April 15th, 2024  
Kathy ace
So many flowers and plants are toxic to animals.
April 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love hydrangeas too, but they just don't want to grow in our garden.
April 15th, 2024  
