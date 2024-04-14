A garden is always
a series of losses
set against
a few triumphs,
like life itself.
...May Sarton
I bought two beautiful hydrangea plants for our backyard garden. Then, I read they can be poisonous to cats so I returned them. :(
I love hydrangeas but I guess I will have to admire them from afar. It seems like a lot of my favorite plants are poisonous to cats but I love Katniss more. She likes to smell and nibble on the grass and plants.
Orchids, roses, camellias, star jasmine, crape myrtles are non-toxic to cats.