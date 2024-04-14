a series of losses

A garden is alwaysa series of lossesset againsta few triumphs,like life itself....May SartonI bought two beautiful hydrangea plants for our backyard garden. Then, I read they can be poisonous to cats so I returned them. :(I love hydrangeas but I guess I will have to admire them from afar. It seems like a lot of my favorite plants are poisonous to cats but I love Katniss more. She likes to smell and nibble on the grass and plants.Orchids, roses, camellias, star jasmine, crape myrtles are non-toxic to cats.