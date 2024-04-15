I Am Here For The Pecans

There were pecans,there were cashewsand then there wasjust plain nuts....Mary HughesHere is Stumpy enjoying a pecan. I spoil her. She looks chunky in this photo but she isn't and actually she is the smallest squirrel in the yard.Pecans help lower diabetes, lowers risk of cancer, helps you lose weight, lowers bad cholesterol, improves brain function and more. They are mighty in a small package.I like pecans in my oatmeal. I try to eat a handful every day.