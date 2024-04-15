Previous
I Am Here For The Pecans by gardenfolk
Photo 2662

I Am Here For The Pecans

There were pecans,
there were cashews
and then there was
just plain nuts.
...Mary Hughes

Here is Stumpy enjoying a pecan. I spoil her. She looks chunky in this photo but she isn't and actually she is the smallest squirrel in the yard.

Pecans help lower diabetes, lowers risk of cancer, helps you lose weight, lowers bad cholesterol, improves brain function and more. They are mighty in a small package.

I like pecans in my oatmeal. I try to eat a handful every day.

https://www.westnewsmagazine.com/health/superfood-pecans-offer-multiple-health-benefits/article_9280a234-48e7-11ee-930c-239e362cabda.html

https://royaltypecans.com/pages/the-power-of-the-pecan-7-health-benefits-pecans

https://www.webmd.com/diet/health-benefits-pecans

Photo Details

haskar ace
Lovely close up. I like nuts too.
April 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
You're right about her looking chunky -or pregnant maybe?It's lovely shot of her.
April 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
She does look quite chunky in this photo, I think she has eaten quite a few already.
April 15th, 2024  
