Photo 2705
To Plant a Garden
To plant a garden
is to dream of tomorrow.
...Audrey Hepburn
Everything is green and blooming. So pretty and restful to spend time in the garden.
Best on Black.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
3
4
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2706
photos
187
followers
88
following
741% complete
View this month »
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th May 2024 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
grass
,
soft-focus
,
fortnight-lily
Diana
ace
How gorgeous, mine are blooming too except that the background is not so lush.
May 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely.
May 29th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice POV.
May 29th, 2024
365 Project
close