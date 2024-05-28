Previous
To Plant a Garden by gardenfolk
Photo 2705

To Plant a Garden

To plant a garden
is to dream of tomorrow.
...Audrey Hepburn

Everything is green and blooming. So pretty and restful to spend time in the garden.
Best on Black.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

ace
Diana ace
How gorgeous, mine are blooming too except that the background is not so lush.
May 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
May 29th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice POV.
May 29th, 2024  
