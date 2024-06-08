Previous
Hello, I'm New Here by gardenfolk
Photo 2716

Hello, I'm New Here

This little cutie froze on the tree while I talked to her. She seemed to listen to everything I had to say. I think she is new to our yard. No name yet but also no identifying mark other than a long thin tail. Her whiskers looked like I painted them on. If it was a boy, I would name it Snidely Whiplash...haha!

I still do not know what happened to Stumpy and I haven't seen her for a month. She has been coming around since 2022. I hope she is OK and I will see her again. Fingers crossed.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snidely_Whiplash
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Lou Ann ace
She’s paying close attention to you!
June 8th, 2024  
Kathy ace
What a nice clear focus on the face. The whiskers are so sharp.
June 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
She looks so friendly.
June 8th, 2024  
