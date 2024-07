Once you have tasted flight,you will forever walk the earthwith your eyes turned skyward.For there you have been, and thereyou will always long to return....Leonardo da VinciItaly's Freece Tricolori are on a North America Tour for the first time in over 30 years. The Italian Air Force Jet Team fly with 9 aircraft in close formation and 1 soloist for a 10 jet military demonstration. It was a once in a lifetime thrill to see them fly.