A place for everything,everything in its place.… Benjamin FranklinThis project is complete…for now. Let’s see how long it stays like this. I found all the lids and if no lid, it was gone. We weeded out, donated and organized. It looks so nice. I am inspired to do the same to a few more lower cabinets in the kitchen, the linen closet and the bathroom cabinets with roll out shelves. If you give a mouse a cookie…I have only scratched the surface and need to do so much more organizing. Especially in my closet(s)! And in our office! Shoes & paperwork galore. I feel like I spend half my time looking for things. I say that I have everything I need…I just don’t know where it is!Motivation is the key! And that buried treasure. :)"A place for everything, everything in its place is an idiom that means things should be kept in order and that the best way to stay organized is to keep things in their correct places."Easier said than done. I can organize and then a week later, it looks like a tornado hit. LOL! So, I am going to enjoy this collage for as long as possible.