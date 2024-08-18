Previous
Everything in Its Place by gardenfolk
Photo 2787

Everything in Its Place

A place for everything,
everything in its place.
… Benjamin Franklin

This project is complete…for now. Let’s see how long it stays like this. I found all the lids and if no lid, it was gone. We weeded out, donated and organized. It looks so nice. I am inspired to do the same to a few more lower cabinets in the kitchen, the linen closet and the bathroom cabinets with roll out shelves. If you give a mouse a cookie…

I have only scratched the surface and need to do so much more organizing. Especially in my closet(s)! And in our office! Shoes & paperwork galore. I feel like I spend half my time looking for things. I say that I have everything I need…I just don’t know where it is!

Motivation is the key! And that buried treasure. :)

"A place for everything, everything in its place is an idiom that means things should be kept in order and that the best way to stay organized is to keep things in their correct places."

Easier said than done. I can organize and then a week later, it looks like a tornado hit. LOL! So, I am going to enjoy this collage for as long as possible.

https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2024-08-12

https://koova.com/blogs/news/a-place-for-everything-and-everything-in-its-place-is-this-really-a-ben-franklin-quote

https://koova.com/blogs/news/what-is-the-5s-methodology-how-can-you-learn-from-the-principles-that-some-of-the-world-s-biggest-companies-use-to-organize-their-world
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
763% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Getting things organized and cleaned out feels great. Enjoy while it lasts.
August 19th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
@joansmor LOL! I know what you mean! At least I can see everything now and won’t come across something I bought 10 years ago and forgot about it…way in the back. Out of sight, out of mind. :)
August 19th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Oh, well done - we should all do this!
August 19th, 2024  
Heather ace
Love it! You're an inspiration, Cathee!
August 19th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
@maggiemae The roll out shelves make all the difference! You can see everything. You do not need to get on your hands and knees to see all the way in the back of the cabinet. The really deep drawers extend 28".
August 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
A great job, it all looks so neat.
August 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
Roll out shelves! What a great idea! Good on ya for a job well done!
August 19th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Somehow I can look at my house and it seems I have blinders on. Most of the time, I just don't see the stuff.
August 20th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
@randystreat I do not see the stuff...until I want to take an indoor photo or someone rings the doorbell. :)
August 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise