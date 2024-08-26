Previous
Sleep Until I'm Hungry by gardenfolk
Sleep Until I'm Hungry

My Monday Plan:

Sleep until I'm hungry,
then eat until I'm sleepy.
...Anonymous

Hello Miss Stumpy. It is always nice to get a visit from you. She loves to lay down on this branch though the leaves are hiding her stumpy tail. Glad she is a frequent visitor again.
Joan Robillard
Good capture
August 27th, 2024  
