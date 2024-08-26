Sign up
Photo 2795
Sleep Until I'm Hungry
My Monday Plan:
Sleep until I'm hungry,
then eat until I'm sleepy.
...Anonymous
Hello Miss Stumpy. It is always nice to get a visit from you. She loves to lay down on this branch though the leaves are hiding her stumpy tail. Glad she is a frequent visitor again.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
female
,
stumpy
,
brown-squirrel
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
August 27th, 2024
