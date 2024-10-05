Previous
Katniss Was Here by gardenfolk
Katniss Was Here

Kilroy was here.
...Anonymous

This photo of Katniss reminded me of the popular WWII military graffito depicting a man with a long nose peeking over the top of a wall. But she is much cuter. :)

Best on Black.

https://www.dictionary.com/e/pop-culture/kilroy-was-here/

https://www.thoughtco.com/killroy-was-here-4152093

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kilroy_was_here
Casablanca ace
Ha, I used to love spotting Kilroy graffiti! Nice shot and definitely much cuter
October 4th, 2024  
