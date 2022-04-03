‘Rubber’

With all the trucks and trailers in the world, you can’t go anywhere without these chunks of rubber👍

385.65 Super Singles to be precise (What we have to use when ordering them for the On-Call fitter)

You get around 50,000kms from one of these babies and they are weight tested to 55tonne each. Good job really as we use hundreds of them👍

📷Got down low and dirty for this one. The overheads provided a good balance of light for the exposure, and a sexy slap of Monochrome to add that grimyness to the scene📷