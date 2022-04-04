‘Slight Decay’

A little bit of the old ‘Urban Decay’ today. I love how in this modern world, we build and update stuff constantly, yet, other things just simply get neglected!

📷Nice and low for this one. I metered carefully as the light was plummeting sharply, and this dictated a 5sec exposure, and it took several attempts too, even with the mini tripod, the wind was buffeting the camera around. Whilst the shutter was open, I used a mini LED torch to ever so slightly, add some extra illumination to the wooden doors. The long exposure gave me the buttery clouds and a cinematic colour palette to round things off lovely📷