Previous
Next
‘Slight Decay’ by gavj
94 / 365

‘Slight Decay’

A little bit of the old ‘Urban Decay’ today. I love how in this modern world, we build and update stuff constantly, yet, other things just simply get neglected!
📷Nice and low for this one. I metered carefully as the light was plummeting sharply, and this dictated a 5sec exposure, and it took several attempts too, even with the mini tripod, the wind was buffeting the camera around. Whilst the shutter was open, I used a mini LED torch to ever so slightly, add some extra illumination to the wooden doors. The long exposure gave me the buttery clouds and a cinematic colour palette to round things off lovely📷
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise