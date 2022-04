‘Distressed’

Ever get one of those days where everything thing just isn’t clear, focused or connected, combined with a feeling of being fenced in?

Yeah me too. So I grabbed the camera to capture that blurred reality📷👍

📷Camera on the tripod, and a shallow depth of field as the lens would permit, then a slow shutter, with the camera Being gently moved in stages left and right. Even to create some distress, requires a certain amount of focus and control🤣📷