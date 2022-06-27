‘Converging’

The back of the Warehouse is quite a creepy place due to its enclosed feeling. The small path that leads behind it linking the top yard to the car park has recently been cleared of weeds, making it a proper path.

I doubt anyone will use it, so it will soon be overgrown again.

It’s only the Foxes and other wildlife that use it.

So I grabbed the moment and captured the eerie afternoon light that dappled it’s way through the foliage👍

📷Down on one knee again and focused on the converging lines. A lovely colour palette to give Mike the most of the scene📷