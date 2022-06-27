Previous
‘Converging’ by gavj
178 / 365

‘Converging’

The back of the Warehouse is quite a creepy place due to its enclosed feeling. The small path that leads behind it linking the top yard to the car park has recently been cleared of weeds, making it a proper path.
I doubt anyone will use it, so it will soon be overgrown again.
It’s only the Foxes and other wildlife that use it.
So I grabbed the moment and captured the eerie afternoon light that dappled it’s way through the foliage👍
📷Down on one knee again and focused on the converging lines. A lovely colour palette to give Mike the most of the scene📷
Gavin.J

@gavj
Walks @ 7 ace
I think that Mother Nature wins
June 28th, 2022  
