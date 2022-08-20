Sign up
‘Prune’
This little chap was oblivious that they had a viewer with a camera. He was pruning for about half hour, before flying off👍
📷Long lens action today, and a monochrome conversion to extract the detail📷
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Antonio-S
ace
Great B&W !
August 20th, 2022
