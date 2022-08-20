Previous
Next
‘Prune’ by gavj
232 / 365

‘Prune’

This little chap was oblivious that they had a viewer with a camera. He was pruning for about half hour, before flying off👍
📷Long lens action today, and a monochrome conversion to extract the detail📷
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Antonio-S ace
Great B&W !
August 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise