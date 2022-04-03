Previous
Next
April 3 Deer above the maintenance area. IMG_5982 by georgegailmcdowellcom
86 / 365

April 3 Deer above the maintenance area. IMG_5982

Looking out the front windows I saw one of the deer herds in the late afternoon sunlight. Only had time for some quick shots through the branches.Came out OK.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise