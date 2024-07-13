Sign up
Photo 1891
Calm at Hoover Reservoir
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Tags
sunset
reflections
clouds
hoover
ohio
reservoir
westerville
Dorothy
ace
Those are menacing clouds!
July 14th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice clouds
July 14th, 2024
