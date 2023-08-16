Previous
Okay....at the same time now.....GO!! by ggshearron
231 / 365

Okay....at the same time now.....GO!!

Due to my coaching ahead of time, I got a great shot of all of them looking at me while taking a bite. Adds a little something, if you ask me!
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise