Slip left!

I was quite surprised to find this woman with her child strapped to her back, training this gentleman in the sweet science of boxing. It was immediately evident that she knew what she was doing, from the instructions she was barking at him, and his conforming with them. I got their permission to shoot, since the baby was in the shots, gave them my card, so that they could contact me for prints if they wanted any, but they have not gotten touch with me. Chalk this one up to a first occurrence!