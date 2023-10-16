Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
260 / 365
Go ahead, get it over with
Gentleman fixes me in his eyesight as I take his picture. I actually did ask him for the shot, and like the fact that he did not smile for the camera....most of the time, I think the shots are better without the smiles.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3382
photos
87
followers
48
following
71% complete
View this month »
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Latest from all albums
257
1625
258
1626
259
1627
260
1628
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
More Goodies
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th October 2023 11:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
photography
,
beard
,
senior
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close