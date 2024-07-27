Sign up
Previous
292 / 365
Gahanna collage #2
Original posted in my 365 - 2024 folder, which one do you like best?
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
1
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3693
photos
105
followers
57
following
80% complete
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
292
1904
Tags
street
,
collage
,
gahanna
Barb
ace
I like the church and the overhead arch. :-)
July 27th, 2024
