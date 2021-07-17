Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2598
Starry, starry face
Another from yesterday - I love Sullivan's (age 2) concentration on the light and the reflected stars on his face :)
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2923
photos
197
followers
98
following
711% complete
View this month »
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
Latest from all albums
2592
2593
2594
325
2595
2596
2597
2598
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th July 2021 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
lamp
,
stars
,
boy
,
grandson
Valerie Chesney
ace
So delightful... Sullivan looks mesmerised...
July 17th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
yes, life is so new and full of wonder!
July 17th, 2021
Peter
ace
Wonderful lighting, colours and composition Denise:)
July 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close