Previous
Next
Starry, starry face by gilbertwood
Photo 2598

Starry, starry face

Another from yesterday - I love Sullivan's (age 2) concentration on the light and the reflected stars on his face :)
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
711% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Valerie Chesney ace
So delightful... Sullivan looks mesmerised...
July 17th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
yes, life is so new and full of wonder!
July 17th, 2021  
Peter ace
Wonderful lighting, colours and composition Denise:)
July 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise