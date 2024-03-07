Previous
7.3.24 by ginamees
109 / 365

7.3.24

Chaos reigns one more as I try and fill my day with too many things. With mum in hospital and not too well today, I am frazzled.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
31% complete

kali ace
well portrayed
March 26th, 2024  
