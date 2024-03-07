Sign up
109 / 365
7.3.24
Chaos reigns one more as I try and fill my day with too many things. With mum in hospital and not too well today, I am frazzled.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
1
0
Gina Mees
@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th March 2024 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
@miniproject
,
@selfieaday
kali
ace
well portrayed
March 26th, 2024
