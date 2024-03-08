Previous
8.3.24 by ginamees
Another project I do has a theme of symmetry this week so I tried this shot with a phone mirror. It didnt work for tat project but I quite like it for this
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Gina Mees

I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
