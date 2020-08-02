Previous
Bettong by gosia
Bettong

Bettong is a small, nocturnal marsupial, native to Australia, which existence depends on various re-population programs like these carried out by Bonorang Wildlife Sanctuary, to protect
them from extinction due to land clearing.
2nd August 2020

Gosia

