This is the wreck of SS Gairloch which was run aground in 1903....rather careless of the captain in my humble opinion.Apparently the captain and crew rowed to the New Plymouth harbour and were housed for the night at the Breakwater Tavern, so in essence it was a case of "look, we have no ship lads so we may as well bugger off to the pub".Anyhoo...I know a rather nifty song about not being sailors anymore:There's another shot of this in black & white if you're son inclined - and because I'm a nice guy I've even provided a handy link for you: