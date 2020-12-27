Previous
Merry and Not So Bright by grammyn
Merry and Not So Bright

I really need to start putting more effort into my photography! No need to comment
27th December 2020

Mary Siegle ace
I think this is a lovely self portrait. But I understand what you mean — me too.
December 28th, 2020  
Paul ace
A great smile never the less
December 28th, 2020  
