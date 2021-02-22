Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2660
Taking the Afternoon Sun
He sat on the deck for the longest time enjoying the warmth of the afternoon sun.
shape and form-organic,curved
pattern-feathers
textures- edge of the deck
lighting-increasing contrasts
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
bird
,
nik
,
silverefex-fullcontrastandstructure
,
for2021
Lin
ace
Adorable!
February 23rd, 2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
very cute
February 23rd, 2021
