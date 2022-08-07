Previous
Next
Most Sundays Are For Praying, Right? by grammyn
Photo 3190

Most Sundays Are For Praying, Right?

At least that is what this praying mantis seemed to be doing for quite a long time while I went for the camera and even after I came back with it
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
873% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wow! she is so scary
August 8th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Praying or preying? That is the question. Great close-up!
August 8th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Very nice closeup capture.
August 8th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
August 8th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a neat close-up
August 8th, 2022  
Wyomingsister
My thoughts are the same as @olivetreeann!! Seems to be assessing the possibility of a meal! And saying a prayer before eating!?
August 8th, 2022  
Leslie ace
cool close up
August 8th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@wyomingsis LOL Jolene- the Preying Mantis is saying grace before his meal!
August 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise