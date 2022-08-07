Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3190
Most Sundays Are For Praying, Right?
At least that is what this praying mantis seemed to be doing for quite a long time while I went for the camera and even after I came back with it
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
8
3
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
7th August 2022 4:48pm
bug
,
minimal
,
sixws-132
Corinne C
ace
Wow! she is so scary
August 8th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Praying or preying? That is the question. Great close-up!
August 8th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice closeup capture.
August 8th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
August 8th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a neat close-up
August 8th, 2022
Wyomingsister
My thoughts are the same as
@olivetreeann
!! Seems to be assessing the possibility of a meal! And saying a prayer before eating!?
August 8th, 2022
Leslie
ace
cool close up
August 8th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@wyomingsis
LOL Jolene- the Preying Mantis is saying grace before his meal!
August 8th, 2022
