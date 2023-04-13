Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3439
Rough Around the Edges
Something quick and simple tonight
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5182
photos
155
followers
51
following
942% complete
View this month »
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
13th April 2023 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood
,
30-shots2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely wood grain showing
April 13th, 2023
Lin
ace
Love the details!
April 13th, 2023
Kathy
ace
I wouldn't have expected the texture to be other than smooth. I like this close up.
April 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close