Previous
Next
Rough Around the Edges by grammyn
Photo 3439

Rough Around the Edges

Something quick and simple tonight
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
942% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely wood grain showing
April 13th, 2023  
Lin ace
Love the details!
April 13th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I wouldn't have expected the texture to be other than smooth. I like this close up.
April 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise