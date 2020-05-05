Previous
Generation Gap by grammyn
Photo 843

Generation Gap

Playing around with already posted pictures gave me this combination from the half and half month. My granddaughter and my silhouette from the second grafe facing off. It gives me a warm feeling for some reason
5th May 2020 5th May 20

