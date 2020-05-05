Sign up
Photo 843
Generation Gap
Playing around with already posted pictures gave me this combination from the half and half month. My granddaughter and my silhouette from the second grafe facing off. It gives me a warm feeling for some reason
5th May 2020
5th May 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4132
photos
132
followers
57
following
230% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Fun
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
5th May 2020 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nik
,
grands
,
silverefex-fullspectruminverse
