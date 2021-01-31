Sign up
Photo 856
Leftovers
This is the photo I envisioned a couple of days ago. When I finally got around to setting it up today, I liked the halfway version of it too so I posted that earlier this evening.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4342
photos
138
followers
55
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Fun
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
31st January 2021 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
food
,
minimalist
,
lowkey
,
theme-thirds
