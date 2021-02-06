Previous
Next
Suggested Change by grammyn
Photo 857

Suggested Change

Hopefully an improvement over the original by increasing the contrasts as suggested by Ellen @theredcamera
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
234% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Nicely done!
February 7th, 2021  
Jay Butterfield ace
Actually I like the former better. More natural. Contrast is a tricky thing.
February 7th, 2021  
katy ace
@linnypinny thanks Lin. I am not sure which I like better
@jaybutterfield I agree it can be tricky and appreciate your opinion Jay
February 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise