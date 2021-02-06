Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 857
Suggested Change
Hopefully an improvement over the original by increasing the contrasts as suggested by Ellen
@theredcamera
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4349
photos
140
followers
56
following
234% complete
View this month »
850
851
852
853
854
855
856
857
Latest from all albums
856
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
857
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Fun
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
collage
,
for2021
Lin
ace
Nicely done!
February 7th, 2021
Jay Butterfield
ace
Actually I like the former better. More natural. Contrast is a tricky thing.
February 7th, 2021
katy
ace
@linnypinny
thanks Lin. I am not sure which I like better
@jaybutterfield
I agree it can be tricky and appreciate your opinion Jay
February 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@jaybutterfield I agree it can be tricky and appreciate your opinion Jay