Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 868
Better In The Shadows
Five plus Two is doing cuoloris this week According to wikipedia
" Cucoloris-In lighting for film, theatre and still photography, a cucoloris is a device for casting shadows or silhouettes to produce patterned illumination."
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5166
photos
156
followers
51
following
237% complete
View this month »
861
862
863
864
865
866
867
868
Latest from all albums
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
868
3423
3424
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Skills
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
28th March 2023 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-cucoloris
Milanie
ace
Your shot is certainly a good illustration of what you described.
March 30th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So nicely done Katy Fav
March 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close