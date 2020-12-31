Previous
Photoelasticity Abstract 3 (utensils) by granagringa
Photoelasticity Abstract 3 (utensils)

"Fun with Photoelasticity"...I'm starting to feel like Sheldon in the Big Bang Theory with his "Fun with Flags" episodes! (Oh, I found all this plastic in last year's New Year's Party box.)

Happy End of 2020 to all of you! May the new year be healthy and happy!
31st December 2020

Granagringa

@granagringa
My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
