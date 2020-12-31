Sign up
Photoelasticity Abstract 3 (utensils)
"Fun with Photoelasticity"...I'm starting to feel like Sheldon in the Big Bang Theory with his "Fun with Flags" episodes! (Oh, I found all this plastic in last year's New Year's Party box.)
Happy End of 2020 to all of you! May the new year be healthy and happy!
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1264
photos
98
followers
108
following
Tags
plastic
,
abstract
,
photoelasticity
,
technique-111-photoelasticity
