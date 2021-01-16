Previous
Next
Photoelasticity - Stepping Out by granagringa
133 / 365

Photoelasticity - Stepping Out

I'm like a kid in a candy store...it's just a nice easy way to take a short break in the day.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise