Previous
Next
Photoelasticity Abstract 7 by granagringa
134 / 365

Photoelasticity Abstract 7

I'm not sure what it is about this one that I like, but I do...so here it is.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise