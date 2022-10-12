Previous
Next
Ferns - Stained Glass Effect by granagringa
54 / 365

Ferns - Stained Glass Effect

This started out as ferns filtered through a window screen and then I tried yet another PS filter - this time "stained glass". A little reduction in brightness and voila...
Thanks for joining me on this journey.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise