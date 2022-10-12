Sign up
54 / 365
Ferns - Stained Glass Effect
This started out as ferns filtered through a window screen and then I tried yet another PS filter - this time "stained glass". A little reduction in brightness and voila...
Thanks for joining me on this journey.
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
Tags
filter
,
ferns
,
stained glass
,
ps
,
processed
