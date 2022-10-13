Previous
Oil Paint on Petunia by granagringa
Oil Paint on Petunia

This one is using the stylize filter dropdown menu with the oil-paint filter. I applied it twice to give it added texture. I tried the artistic dropdown menu filters, but those seemed to have minimal effect on the outcome.
