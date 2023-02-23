Previous
Morning Snow by granagringa
112 / 365

Morning Snow

Large wet flakes, sticking here even in these low elevations (10 meters). Black&White landscape for this week at Flash-of-Red February.
I am honored by all your nice words, comments and favs on my last few landscape images. Thank you.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Photo Details

