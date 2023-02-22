Previous
Gray Skies by granagringa
111 / 365

Gray Skies

And Flash of Red month continues with another black & white landscape. I'm actually starting to enjoy these! Who would have "thunk"?
So good to see your comments and thanks for all the good words.
22nd February 2023

Granagringa

@granagringa
Madeline
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Love that low cloud!
February 22nd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Neat atmospheric image and layers
February 22nd, 2023  
