Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
110 / 365
Landscape on a Gray Day
I don't usually shoot to keep such gray tones, usually low-key or high-key b&w or high contrast. This is new for me. A scene from Dallas, Oregon.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1617
photos
98
followers
104
following
30% complete
View this month »
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 7
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
20th February 2023 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
landscape
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
So what speaks to me in this one is the texture of the grass, due to the B&W conversion, the upward movement created by the hill with the eyes, leading to the star of the show ...a lone tree, striving for greatness. Nice.
February 21st, 2023
Beth
The lone tree expresses itself.
February 21st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I love that lone tree up on the hill.
February 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close