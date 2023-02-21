Previous
Landscape on a Gray Day by granagringa
110 / 365

Landscape on a Gray Day

I don't usually shoot to keep such gray tones, usually low-key or high-key b&w or high contrast. This is new for me. A scene from Dallas, Oregon.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
So what speaks to me in this one is the texture of the grass, due to the B&W conversion, the upward movement created by the hill with the eyes, leading to the star of the show ...a lone tree, striving for greatness. Nice.
February 21st, 2023  
Beth
The lone tree expresses itself.
February 21st, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I love that lone tree up on the hill.
February 21st, 2023  
