Riverscape by granagringa
109 / 365

Riverscape

Landscape in black & white - the theme for this week's Flash of Red 2023 images. Out of my comfort zone! TY always for your visits and comments. And for 365 always pushing me!
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️👌
February 20th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Love the light dancing on the water.
February 20th, 2023  
