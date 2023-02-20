Sign up
109 / 365
Riverscape
Landscape in black & white - the theme for this week's Flash of Red 2023 images. Out of my comfort zone! TY always for your visits and comments. And for 365 always pushing me!
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
2
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1616
photos
98
followers
104
following
29% complete
View this month »
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 7
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th February 2023 2:54pm
Tags
b&w
,
river
,
landscape
,
riverscape
,
for2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️👌
February 20th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love the light dancing on the water.
February 20th, 2023
