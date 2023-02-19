Previous
Simply a Glass of Water by granagringa
Simply a Glass of Water

I don't think I've yet completed one of these monthly challenges in the 7 years I've been doing 365 so I am giving a shot. Missing one from last week but at least I've filled in all of this week's calendar!
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
This is simple but very interesting. This is a MUST view on black, the shapes in the glass really pop
February 20th, 2023  
