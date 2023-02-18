Previous
B&W Sill-Life with Bottles and Flowers by granagringa
107 / 365

B&W Sill-Life with Bottles and Flowers

Adding some additional elements to the this week's still-lifes. And changing up the light direction. Limiting the toys to play with! Thanks for visiting.
18th February 2023 18th Feb 23

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I like the highlights on the glassware. I think you can finish this.
February 20th, 2023  
