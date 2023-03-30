Previous
Matteo in a Bubble by granagringa
Matteo in a Bubble

Finally feel as if I'm getting a handle on simple composites in PS...maybe if I do a few dozen more I'll actually remember how I did this! For practice and current composite challenge.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Granagringa

Helen Jane ace
well done for persevering with the tutorial. This looks like a competent composite to me!
March 29th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
I'd say you nailed it. My work with composites is mostly with Photoshop but I need to learn how with Affinity Photo.
March 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
March 29th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Neat image for the challenge :)
March 29th, 2023  
