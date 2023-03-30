Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
130 / 365
Matteo in a Bubble
Finally feel as if I'm getting a handle on simple composites in PS...maybe if I do a few dozen more I'll actually remember how I did this! For practice and current composite challenge.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1637
photos
97
followers
104
following
35% complete
View this month »
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Album
365 Year 7
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
29th January 2023 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite
,
composite-53
Helen Jane
ace
well done for persevering with the tutorial. This looks like a competent composite to me!
March 29th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
I'd say you nailed it. My work with composites is mostly with Photoshop but I need to learn how with Affinity Photo.
March 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
March 29th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Neat image for the challenge :)
March 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close