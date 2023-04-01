Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
131 / 365
Walking on Water
Actually a reflection in a puddle...brightened in post so as not to look quite so muddy! We seem to have 1 day every other week or so of no rain!!!
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1638
photos
97
followers
104
following
35% complete
View this month »
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 7
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
29th March 2023 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
puddle
,
women
Helen Jane
ace
a great puddle reflection here of these two walkers - the brightening presents quite a cheery picture.
April 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous reflections
April 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close