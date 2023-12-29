Previous
Swirls in the Water by granagringa
80 / 365

Swirls in the Water

Amazing what a move to an apartment overlooking a river can do for one's photography. A total change for me; what am I doing??? Anyway, thanks for staying with me and your c.c. is always welcome.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
