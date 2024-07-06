Previous
Dock Shapes by granagringa
15 / 365

Dock Shapes

Looking for shapes and light as I walk along the Riverwalk....thanks always for visits and comments. I've been traveling, dabbling in other stuff, actually reading a book!, etc. but will try to visit all of you soon!!!
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

