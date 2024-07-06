Sign up
15 / 365
Dock Shapes
Looking for shapes and light as I walk along the Riverwalk....thanks always for visits and comments. I've been traveling, dabbling in other stuff, actually reading a book!, etc. but will try to visit all of you soon!!!
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
0
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1796
photos
97
followers
98
following
