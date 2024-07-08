Sign up
17 / 365
Dock Shapes 2
Another from the walk along the river a few days ago...
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1796
photos
97
followers
98
following
4% complete
4
365 Year 9
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
5th July 2024 7:39am
Tags
water
,
pier
,
rope
,
textures
,
shapes
,
dock
