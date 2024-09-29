Sign up
Previous
3 / 365
Flowers
Such beautiful fresh flowers to buy at these outdoor flower stalls. You could smell them as you walked past.
Just over the bridge.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
3
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5364
photos
118
followers
105
following
1
2
3
Latest from all albums
4527
4528
4529
4530
4531
4532
3
4533
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2021
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
28th September 2024 2:41pm
Tags
flower
,
venice
,
stall
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How very delightful !Pat, always a lovely sight when out on the street like this !
October 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
October 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a wonderful display, so pretty as you walk past.
October 4th, 2024
